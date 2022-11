The Newington Nor’easters entered the 2022 season with hopes of a playoff berth, but things have not gone according to plan for the veteran group through 10 weeks. Sitting at 2-7, just one game remains for the Nor’easters before their book closes on the season. Head coach Jay Pace explained that despite the momentum the team had been building with two-straight wins prior to Friday’s loss, they’re still yet to achieve the ultimate goal of putting together a full 48 minutes of strong play.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO