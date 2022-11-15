ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Dunedin High School soccer team will have a game with East Lake High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Dunedin High School
East Lake High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Lakeland, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bartow High School soccer team will have a game with Tenoroc High School on November 16, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAKELAND, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Zephyrhills, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The George Jenkins High School basketball team will have a game with Zephyrhills High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills tennis center opens housing complex

The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 for The Well, which is 34,000 square feet of multi-bedroom apartments that can house more than 90 students and families. The apartments are adjacent to the tennis facility and will be available for players and their families during training and tournaments. Commissioner Mike Moore emceed the event, with speakers including Florida Sen. Danny Burgess; Florida Rep. Randy Maggard; SVB CEO Pascal Collard; Florida Sports Coast’s Adam Thomas; Bob Simons, who sold SVB the property; and Todd Lovinger, an investor. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson was on hand for the ceremony, too.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Bay News 9

Making music to the ears in Pasco County for 50 years

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero has toured the world with some of the biggest names in music, but it is what she does now that truly brings music to her ears. The evening we met Denise Isaacson in Pasco County, she and other musicians were there to rehearse for their next show.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood

Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy