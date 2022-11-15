ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Royal Oak.

The Berkley High School volleyball team will have a game with Northville High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Berkley High School
Northville High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
2022 Girls Volleyball Quarterfinal

The Berkley High School volleyball team will have a game with Royal Oak High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Berkley High School
Royal Oak High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school

South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Car crash takes lives of Northville couple

Nov. 15, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Township police report a car crash early Saturday morning in the area of Seven Mile and Napier killed Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. According to a news release, Northville Township Police and Fire personnel responded to Bayberry Way in...
NORTHVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Taylor High School closed after social media threat

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Taylor High School closed Wednesday after an alleged social media threat was made.In a Facebook post, the high school said the threat was circulating on social media platforms. While details of the threat were not released, the school said out of precaution, they canceled classes for the day and closed TVLA and the Taylor Career and Technical Center. Taylor High said their leadership team is working closely with the Taylor Police Department while officers conduct an investigation. 
TAYLOR, MI
swmichigandining.com

Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar (Novi)

Like I’ve said recently, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I picked up a Saturday shift a couple of weeks ago that brought me to Detroit. I met a colleague from Grand Rapids which means I didn’t have to go pick him up. I could take my time, grab food where I wanted, and go home via I-94 without having to detour to drop him off.
NOVI, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City

Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
MARINE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to expect highest snow totals as rain-snow mix hits Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals

Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Detroit

Student arrested after threatening note found at Ferndale High School

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 16-year-old was arrested after a threatening note was found inside a student restroom at Ferndale High School on Tuesday.The discovery of the note led to a "soft lockdown" Tuesday morning at Ferndale middle and high schools.At about 9 a.m., officers were called to the school and investigated the note. Police say the author of the note was identified as a 16-year-old male student who attended the school. He was taken into custody.An investigation is ongoing, and the case is being reviewed by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.This comes a day after a 16-year-old...
FERNDALE, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy