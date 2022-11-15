Royal Oak, November 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice

DETROIT – A snowy evening commute Tuesday night is in place for parts of Metro Detroit. Perhaps a lingering snow shower for the morning commutes Wednesday as well. After sunset, a rain-snow mix will eventually change to snow for most of the area. But the highest snow totals will be west and north of Detroit. In Wayne and Monroe counties, Lake Erie will keep temps warm enough to support a mix of rain and snow and limit totals to less than half an inch. But in parts of Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb counties could see as much as an inch totaling up on grassy areas.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO