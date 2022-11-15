ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Legacy Charter High School soccer team will have a game with West Orange High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:01.

Legacy Charter High School
West Orange High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Boys Soccer

