Monroeville, PA

Monroeville, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroeville.

The Greensburg Central Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Freedom Area High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Greensburg Central Catholic High School
Freedom Area High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
2022 PIAA 1A Girls Soccer Semifinal

