Sarasota, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman announces the kick-off to 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive is will benefit the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida’s Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program, and two new partner organizations. The initiative was launched in 2017 when the agency moved into its new headquarters facility on Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota. To date, with help from agency members, residents, local businesses, and organizations, the sheriff’s office has donated more than 10,000 gifts and $31,000 in gift cards to children enrolled in the GAL program over the last five years. Because of the event’s growing success, Sheriff Hoffman this year invited Teen Court of Sarasota and All Star Children’s Foundation to also take part in the initiative.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO