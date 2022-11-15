ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Carrollwood Day School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Mooney High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Carrollwood Day School
Cardinal Mooney High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

SCF gets additional funds for commercial driver training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota will receive a second grant of nearly $3 million to continue to expand it’s commercial driver’s license program, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday. This is in addition to $1.2 million the college received for the program in September. FleetForce...
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show

When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: No. 2 St. Frances Academy, No. 10 IMG Academy set for huge MaxPreps Top 25 showdown

The stage is set for one of the biggest high school football games of the 2022 season as No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) faces No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Nov. 18 at the University of Maryland. The Panthers have won 16 games in a row and are 8-0 this season with four wins coming against teams that are currently in our expanded top 100.
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota

I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

LARPing live at the Sarasota Medieval Fair

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this November in Myakka City. The 18th annual festival is back in its new location this year at the Woods at Mallaranny, and features the familiar family friendly fun and themed characters.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street

For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda-based Fat Point Brewing expands to Sarasota

Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center. The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. The new brewpub will be located along Cattlemen Road in the West District at University Town Center. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare and everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic

Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota Medieval Fair is the place to get your fix. Tucked in the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City, people are able to transport themselves to yesteryear. With Hurricanes...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

High Traffic Volume is Causing Increased Accidents

High traffic volume is causing increased accidents. Trooper Kenn Watson says there are still roughly forty thousand contractors traversing to the Fort Myers area, Monday through Friday. And all this additional traffic, is causing more crashes. Over the weekend, there was a motorcyclist that lost their life, and a pedestrian...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Organic farm struggles to survive in the wake of Hurricane Ian

While the Myakka City area was hammered by Hurricane Ian, Bill Pischer wants Manatee County residents to understand the storm had some devastating agricultural effects in other parts of the county as well. Pischer, who owns Jessica's Organic Farm at Hauri Road and 47th Street, west of Interstate75, said the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announces Holiday Toy Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman announces the kick-off to 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive is will benefit the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida’s Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program, and two new partner organizations. The initiative was launched in 2017 when the agency moved into its new headquarters facility on Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota. To date, with help from agency members, residents, local businesses, and organizations, the sheriff’s office has donated more than 10,000 gifts and $31,000 in gift cards to children enrolled in the GAL program over the last five years. Because of the event’s growing success, Sheriff Hoffman this year invited Teen Court of Sarasota and All Star Children’s Foundation to also take part in the initiative.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu

It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy