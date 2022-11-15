ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Downey, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Artesia High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Artesia High School
Warren High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies

Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
FONTANA, CA
Key News Network

Active Shooter 911 Hoax Call Locks Down New Vista Middle School

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An active shooter hoax call to a Lancaster middle school prompted a sheriff’s department response and a school-wide lockdown. At approximately 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a 911 call was placed to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station regarding an active shooter at New Vista Middle School located in the 700 block of East Avenue K in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster School District plans free coat giveaway, this weekend

LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
LANCASTER, CA
Asbarez News

Former Ferrahian Principal Dr. Marzbed Margossian Passes Away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee announced the passing of one its veteran members, long-time educator and activist Dr. Marzbed Margossian, who served as principal of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School from 1997 to 2001. He was an active member of the ARF Arshavir Shiragian Gomideh in the North San Fernando Valley. Margossian passed away on Saturday, November 12 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Whittier bids farewell to two longtime school board members

WHITTIER – The Whittier Union High School District Board of Trustees celebrated the careers of two of its longest-serving members during the Nov. 8 Board meeting, saying farewell to Jeff Baird and Leighton Anderson, who are both retiring from the board after serving together for 25 years. Baird and...
WHITTIER, CA
pmq.com

YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.

David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

'Napoleon Dynamite' cast holding Q&A in Downey

DOWNEY — Comedy fan favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to Downey for a full screening followed by cast Q&A on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 pm at the Downey Theatre. Film stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will lead the post-show “party.”. “Napoleon Dynamite”...
DOWNEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy