West Springfield, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom and asked us to help her get answers as she tries to get a bus stop added for her child in Westfield. “Our road has sidewalks and the sidewalks end and then start again, so I’m just worried that in the wintertime, when the grass is filled with snow, and she’ll have nowhere to walk but the road, and people already speed down our street, so she’s already almost been hit by a car on her way home from school,” said Ashley Watt of Westfield.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO