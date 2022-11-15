ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Keswick Christian High School soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Keswick Christian High School
St. Petersburg Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Englewood, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Venice High School soccer team will have a game with Lemon Bay High School on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Lakeland, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bartow High School soccer team will have a game with Tenoroc High School on November 16, 2022, 16:00:00.
LAKELAND, FL
Beach Beacon

Defense carries Largo High to regional semis

LARGO — Before the start of the 2022 football season, Largo High head coach Marcus Paschal said his team would rely on a strong defense and an opportunistic offense to earn tough victories. During the Packers’ Class 3M region quarterfinal game against Northeast, that prediction proved to be prophetic.
LARGO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
TAMPA, FL
