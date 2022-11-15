ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogue Chitto, MS

Hattiesburg, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Bogue Chitto High School soccer team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Bogue Chitto High School
North Forrest High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
kicks96news.com

Jonathan Webster named East Central Community College Head Football Coach

*Story by Lucas Calvert with ECCC Athletics. East Central Community College in Decatur is excited to welcome Jonathan Webster to campus as the 22nd head coach of the Warrior football program. Webster replaces Ken Karcher who served in the role for 10 seasons before announcing his retirement in October. Webster,...
DECATUR, MS
usm.edu

Ulmer Crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi

Karsyn Ulmer was crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) 2023 when the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted the annual Miss USM Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 at the Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus. Seven candidates competed for the title; the event is a feeder competition into the Miss America Organization and the winner competes at the Miss Mississippi competition in June.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
SUMRALL, MS
impact601.com

Bay Springs steamrolls Sebastopol in Round 2 of 1A playoffs

The Bulldogs were all but flawless against a solid Sebastopol team Friday evening. They did not punt until 1:21 left in the game, but when they did their kicker, Robert Bender, put every kickoff deep inside the 20. Not to mention that six players reached pay dirt for Bay Springs.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

New police chief confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Is Hattiesburg below sea level?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City announces 2 holiday event dates in Dec.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendars. Two holiday events are coming to the Hub City in December. According to the City of Hattiesburg, the Christmas Tree Lighting event is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, and Midnight on Front Street, the New Year’s Eve celebration, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wcbi.com

Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MISSING PERSON: Jones County man last seen in Hattiesburg

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing Jones County man who was last seen in Hattiesburg. Family members report that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was last seen in Hattiesburg on November 9. He was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and hat. Piner...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Associated Press

Banks Award $18K to Hattiesburg Affordable Housing Nonprofit

HATTIESBURG, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Representatives from Cadence Bank, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $18,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corp. (Twin Forks Rising CDC). They celebrated the awards at a ceremonial check presentation in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, recently. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006537/en/ The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Cadence Bank and Citizens National Bank awarded $18,000 to Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Movie Night @ the Vault Thursday Featuring Diane Smith

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. “I dared to dream again! 30 years of my driving experience always felt like a Paradise Highway. I actually had a lifetime opportunity to play in a movie doing what I love the most. Driving and Meeting people from all walks of life. I want to Give God all the Glory. My beautiful Mother Mrs Willie Mae McNair for giving me life. My Handsome Husband Dale F. Smith & 3 Daughters and my Son. Thank you Mrs. Anna Gutto for a dream that somehow came true. ” Diane McNair.
MAGEE, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
STARKVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Marco’s Chicken and Waffles hosts 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marco’s Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Volunteers from all over the Hub City dedicated their time and energy to make the third annual “free” thanksgiving meal all that and more. Marco Baker, the owner, said he is thankful for all the support he has received.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

5th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A fifth suspect has been arrested by Hattiesburg police in connection to double homicide that happened on West 5th Street. Police said David James Lee, 19, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Monday, November 14 for the Wednesday, November 2 shooting. Lee was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy