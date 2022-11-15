ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Countryside High School soccer team will have a game with Palm Harbor University HS on November 15, 2022, 17:00:01.

Countryside High School
Palm Harbor University HS
November 15, 2022
17:00:01
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills tennis center opens housing complex

The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 for The Well, which is 34,000 square feet of multi-bedroom apartments that can house more than 90 students and families. The apartments are adjacent to the tennis facility and will be available for players and their families during training and tournaments. Commissioner Mike Moore emceed the event, with speakers including Florida Sen. Danny Burgess; Florida Rep. Randy Maggard; SVB CEO Pascal Collard; Florida Sports Coast’s Adam Thomas; Bob Simons, who sold SVB the property; and Todd Lovinger, an investor. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson was on hand for the ceremony, too.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin Celtic Music Festival adds Scottish Heavy Athletics

DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Scottish Arts Foundation will present the annual Dunedin Celtic Music Festival Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are welcome to attend at...
DUNEDIN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood

Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Seminole preps for latest Pow Wow with three-year vendor pact

SEMINOLE — Right this way, right this way!. At its Nov. 8 meeting, the City Council voted 5-0 to hire Arnold Amusements of Riverview to provide carnival midway games and rides at the city’s Pow Wow Festival in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Council member Tom Christy, still recovering from a serious health issue, was absent from the meeting, and council member Roger Edelman also missed the session.
SEMINOLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy