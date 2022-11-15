ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Frontier Regional High School soccer team will have a game with South Hadley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Frontier Regional High School
South Hadley High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
2022 MIAA Boys Soccer Semifinal

Monson, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Whitinsville Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Monson High School on November 16, 2022, 14:00:00.
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Central High School quarterback selected for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. The school’s quarterback, William “Pop” Watson, has been selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. After receiving his jersey Monday afternoon, Watson spoke to Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield crews respond to fire on Southampton Road

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Southampton Road in Westfield Monday evening for reports of a mobile home fire. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and saw that the smoke had died down and the fire appeared to be under control. According to...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police locate missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police has located a teenager that had been reported missing. They said that on Friday, 14-year-old Reilah Kingara ran away from her home on Roosevelt Avenue. She reportedly left a note behind indicating that she was leaving. “Her family moved to this area about three...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country

Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Body recovered from Chicopee River near Water St. in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have launched an unattended death investigation after they recovered a body from the Chicopee River near Water Street in Indian Orchard Tuesday morning. According to Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 300-block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Rides on PVTA buses to be free, but for a limited time only

For a month, public transportation in western Massachusetts is going to be free. All of the regional transit authorities around the state received a share of $2.5 million included in the state budget to fund free rides on their buses and paratransit services in a campaign to entice new riders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WNYT

Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
