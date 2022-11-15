ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Johnstown.

The Cathedral Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Hershey High School on November 15, 2022, 14:45:00.

Cathedral Preparatory School
Hershey High School
November 15, 2022
14:45:00
2022 PIAA Boys Soccer Semifinal

The Winchester Thurston High School soccer team will have a game with McConnellsburg High School on November 15, 2022, 14:45:00.

Winchester Thurston High School
McConnellsburg High School
November 15, 2022
14:45:00
2022 PIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

