Johnstown, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Johnstown.
The Cathedral Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Hershey High School on November 15, 2022, 14:45:00.
2022 PIAA Boys Soccer Semifinal
The Winchester Thurston High School soccer team will have a game with McConnellsburg High School on November 15, 2022, 14:45:00.
2022 PIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
