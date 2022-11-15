ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Lake Wales, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Winter Haven HS soccer team will have a game with Lake Wales High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Winter Haven HS
Lake Wales High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

