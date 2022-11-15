ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, CA

Montclair, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Tustin High School soccer team will have a game with Montclair High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Tustin High School
Montclair High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Jurupa Valley, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rim of the World High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Littlerock, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Frazier Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Littlerock High School on November 16, 2022, 16:30:00.
LITTLEROCK, CA
iecn.com

Jehue Middle School makes history with Platinum PBIS recognition!

William G. Jehue Middle School has made history by becoming the first school in the Rialto Unified School District to earn Platinum Level honors from the California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Coalition, joining an elite company in this state-wide education honor. Led by Principal Carolyn Eide, “the Jaguars”...
RIALTO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Positive Investments Buys 272-Unit Senior Apartment Community in Rialto for $36.5MM

Positive Investments is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring a 272-unit senior housing community in Rialto. According to public records, Positive Investments paid $36.5 million, or about $134,191 per unit, for the 272-unit apartment community. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Greentree Senior Apartments LLC.
RIALTO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
LONG BEACH, CA
Fontana Herald News

Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies

Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
FONTANA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nationwide Report

45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
menifee247.com

Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road

An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
MENIFEE, CA
