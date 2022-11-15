Meridian, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have to brace ourselves for another freeze Monday morning. We’ll start the day with temps ranging from the upper 20s - lower 30s, so plan to dress warmly as you start the day and the overall work week. However, a southeasterly wind will return to the area by Monday afternoon, and it’ll help warm us up a bit. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, and lows (leading into Tuesday morning) will stay well above freezing...into the mid 40s.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO