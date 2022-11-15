ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Meridian, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Meridian.

The Quitman High School soccer team will have a game with Meridian High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Quitman High School
Meridian High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Philadelphia High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.

Philadelphia High School
Northeast Lauderdale High School
November 15, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

WJTV 12

Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

City working with collapsed building owner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two weeks since the back of a building in downtown Meridian collapsed into an alleyway. 23rd Ave. is still reduced to one lane near the collapse zone. City officials say they are working with the business owner to determine what exactly will happen to the remaining portion of the building. Community Development Director Crag Hitt said they are actively encouraging building owners to look at their properties.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responders: Sheriff Billy Sollie

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After nearly 50 years in law enforcement Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring. “I’ve got mixed emotions. I still truly love being part of the team that goes out and catches bad guys and girls,” Sollie explained. He’s been the Lauderdale County sheriff for...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

First Alert: Another freeze for Monday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have to brace ourselves for another freeze Monday morning. We’ll start the day with temps ranging from the upper 20s - lower 30s, so plan to dress warmly as you start the day and the overall work week. However, a southeasterly wind will return to the area by Monday afternoon, and it’ll help warm us up a bit. Highs will hover near 60 degrees, and lows (leading into Tuesday morning) will stay well above freezing...into the mid 40s.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Medical marijuana in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The board of supervisors is happy the citizens came out and voted, but they are afraid about what’s next. New medical marijuana businesses are now able to build anywhere in the county limits because there are no zoning laws. Opening a dispensary or cultivation plant...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
WJTV 12

Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
DURANT, MS
kicks96news.com

A Domestic Altercation in Carthage Lands One in the Hospital and One Behind Bars

On Sunday, November 13th at 12:25 a.m., Carthage Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Red Dog Rd regarding a disturbance in progress involving a weapon. When officers arrived on scene a woman, Bessie Leflore, was standing in the doorway holding a kitchen knife with blood on it. After being advised to drop the weapon, Ms. Leflore put it down and was placed in handcuffs while officers observed the scene.
CARTHAGE, MS
