Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The St. Brendan HS soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

St. Brendan HS
Cardinal Gibbons High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Pompano Beach, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The J P Taravella High School soccer team will have a game with Pompano Beach High School on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Boca Raton, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Highlands Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Donna Klein Jewish Academy on November 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale

Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Power outage at 17-story Miami building continues for nearly a week

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – The latest power outage at the 17-story apartment building in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. Without working elevators, air conditioners, or refrigerators, Humberto Salas was among the hundreds of Santa Clara II tenants who were frustrated. “I feel...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Time to Smile: Pembroke Pines teacher goes viral for her dance moves

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines teacher has gone viral for her dance moves. Emily Alers has amassed nearly three-million views on TikTok with her video, showing her teaching the A,B,C’s to her kindergarten students at Palm Cove Elementary. She dances to a kid favorite, “Gracie’s Corner.”...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
High School Soccer PRO

