Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Kissimmee.

The Celebration High School soccer team will have a game with Gateway High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Celebration High School
Gateway High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The East River High School soccer team will have a game with Osceola High School - Kissimmee on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

East River High School
Osceola High School - Kissimmee
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

wbtw.com

Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Irma Breek, of Orlando, claimed the prize from the drawing held on July 23, 2022. Breek got her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix...
ORLANDO, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Find out student academic options at Thursdays School District Choice Fair

The Osceola County School Board strongly believes that parents should decide which academic environment best meets their students' needs. In order to inform parents and students of their expanded school choice options for the 2023-2024 school year, the Osceola School District will host a Choice Fair on Nov. 17 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

B3 Café closing up shop in Audubon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Longtime Audubon Park business owners are closing up shop after 15 years in business. Jen and Darrell Cunningham, the owners of Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux Café, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close as of Nov. 23. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park Closing November 17 & 18

Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, due to inclement weather. The forecast for the greater Orlando area is predicted to have a high of 67°F tomorrow and 68°F on Friday. Though the water at the park is heated, it’s not unusual for area water parks to close when the forecast is under 70°F.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
fit.edu

Marco Carvalho Named to Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Marco Carvalho, Ph.D., executive vice president, provost and COO at Florida Tech, has been named to the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board. Carvalho, who is also a professor of computer sciences, joins a board featuring distinguished leaders and inventors with diverse backgrounds from both the public and private sectors.
MELBOURNE, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

