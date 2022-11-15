ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto, CA

San Jacinto, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Elsinore High School soccer team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Elsinore High School
San Jacinto High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

The Rim of the World High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
