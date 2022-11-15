Sarasota, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.

BOCA GRANDE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO