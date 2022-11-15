ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Bradenton Christian School soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Mooney High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

Bradenton Christian School
Cardinal Mooney High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Mustangs on parade in Lakewood Ranch car show

When the 30th annual Ponies Under the Palms Mustang and Ford Show begins Nov. 20 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the beauty of the cars will be just a part of the show. The major entertainment will be the stories told by the owners and the spectators about what makes each vehicle special.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
The Daily South

This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas

There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
floridaescape.com

Discover a Picture-Perfect Destination at Art Ovation Hotel Sarasota

Enter your King Suite, King Room, or Double Queen Room to color your vacation your way. In-room amenities that await your pleasure include an in-room tablet, Wi-Fi, a 50-inch flat-screen TV with Netflix and Hulu for an even more relaxed stay, and a Nespresso coffeemaker with a selection of coffees to start your morning off brilliantly. Luxurious bedding and refined furniture make the sublime rooms at Art Ovation Hotel at Sarasota as comfortable as they are beautiful. Hand-picked art adorns the walls of every room in the hotel to inspire your own creativity. Explore your creative side with imaginative workspaces that feature a musical instrument, sketch pad, drawing pencils, and in-room reading selections.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hires its first director

Adrienne Bookhamer had no experience in family welfare when she took a position overseeing adoptions in Jefferson County, Colorado, outside Denver, in 1997. She would go on to spend 25 years connecting babies, kids and teenagers with families, first in a county government role and later with nonprofits. When she moved to Florida at the onset of the pandemic, settling in Lakewood Ranch, she commuted to Tampa for two years, running a nonprofit adoption services organization there.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda-based Fat Point Brewing expands to Sarasota

Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center. The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. The new brewpub will be located along Cattlemen Road in the West District at University Town Center. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare and everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches.
SARASOTA, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?

Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Locals-first market blossoms on Lakewood Main Street

For nearly two years — during a pandemic that threatened the longevity of small businesses everywhere — local business owners were given a prime venue to showcase and sell their wares at the Main Street Market in downtown Lakewood Ranch. And, during a time when shopping indoors was risky for many, Lakewood Ranch residents enjoyed an open-air shopping experience that gave them access to artisan-made goods and the opportunity to meet and chat with neighbors.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
snntv.com

High Traffic Volume is Causing Increased Accidents

High traffic volume is causing increased accidents. Trooper Kenn Watson says there are still roughly forty thousand contractors traversing to the Fort Myers area, Monday through Friday. And all this additional traffic, is causing more crashes. Over the weekend, there was a motorcyclist that lost their life, and a pedestrian...
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Organic farm struggles to survive in the wake of Hurricane Ian

While the Myakka City area was hammered by Hurricane Ian, Bill Pischer wants Manatee County residents to understand the storm had some devastating agricultural effects in other parts of the county as well. Pischer, who owns Jessica's Organic Farm at Hauri Road and 47th Street, west of Interstate75, said the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy