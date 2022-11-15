ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Downey, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Artesia High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

Artesia High School
Warren High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00.
High school soccer game info

