Los Angeles, CA

North Hollywood, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Milken Community High School soccer team will have a game with Campbell Hall High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

Milken Community High School
Campbell Hall High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Littlerock, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Frazier Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Littlerock High School on November 16, 2022, 16:30:00.
LITTLEROCK, CA
San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Jurupa Valley, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rim of the World High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Hudson Valley Mom Unexpectedly Dies, Leaving Behind Five Kids

The Hudson Valley is rallying behind five children who have suddenly lost their loving mother. According to her obituary, Susan Tyler's children were her life. The 48-year-old passed away unexpectedly on November 10. A life-long Poughkeepsie resident, Tyler graduated from both Arlington High School and Dutchess Community College. Before her death, the Poughkeepsie mom was working as a medical assistant for New Beginnings Plastic Surgery. She is survived by five children and her husband, Robin.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Jeter’s mansion to be auctioned

Derek Jeter’s mansion on the shore of Greenwood Lake in New York state at the West Milford boundary will go up for auction, with minimum bid at $6.5 million on Dec. 15. This figure is about 56 percent less than the original selling price of $14.75 million in 2018.
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
Best Pizza in New Paltz Has an Incredible Backstory

All photos by Chris Galeano, courtesy of Best Pizza. CIA graduate and “celebrity chef” Frank Pinello brings Brooklyn-style pies to New Paltz via his new shop, Best Pizza. Can it live up to the name?. Frank Pinello never wanted to open a pizzeria. After graduating from the Culinary...
NEW PALTZ, NY
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
STONY POINT, NY
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Thornwood Woman Wins $3M Lottery Prize

A Westchester County woman has claimed a $3 million New York Lottery prize. Kathleen Rosa, of Thornwood, won the Megaplier prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 22 Mega Millions drawing, state lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Rosa received her prize as a single, lump-sum...
THORNWOOD, NY
