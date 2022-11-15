Orange Park, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Under 3 weeks ago, Florida’s defense couldn’t stop the breeze. Florida trailed Texas A&M 24-21 at halftime in College Station, and the Gators appeared well on their way to allowing 38 or more points for a 4th time this season in SEC play. Worse, the post-Georgia game decision to dismiss 5-star talent Brenton Cox, the team’s best pass rusher and leader in pressures and tackles for loss on the season, appeared to be backfiring. The Gators were unable to pressure Aggies quarterback Haynes King and unable to create tackles for loss against the run.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO