Satellite Beach, FL

Satellite Beach, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Sebastian River HS soccer team will have a game with Satellite High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Sebastian River HS
Satellite High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Titusville, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Titusville High School soccer team will have a game with Astronaut High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
TITUSVILLE, FL
informedinfrastructure.com

Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Artemis I mission: Jetty Park will be closed during NASA's space flight to the moon

Heads up, space fans – Jetty Park Beach and Campground will not be open to view the launch of NASA's Artemis I mission. Port Canaveral said Monday in a tweet that the park would remain closed because of "ongoing cleanup from Hurricane Nicole." The storm made landfall early on Nov. 10 south of Vero Beach, Florida, as a category 1 hurricane, before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Vero Beach is about 85 miles south of Kennedy Space Center.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Groundbreaking held for Viera High School addition

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new building at Viera High School. The new building will accommodate additional classrooms, a carpentry program, a choir program, and science labs, the district says. Thank you to Matthew Susin, Brevard County School Board Member, District...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
WFLA

Disney World announces ticket price hike, more changes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Planning a trip to Disney World? You might want to check the ticket prices. On Tuesday morning, Disney announced new park-specific prices for 1-day, 1 park ticket that are set to go into effect Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date. Here’s what 1-day, 1-park […]
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after launch of Artemis 1

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Nasa's Artemis launch is expected to happen very early on Wednesday morning, officials are still asking drivers to be cautious along the coast. Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues after the launch of Artemis 1. Authorities in Titusville are asking drivers to...
wbtw.com

Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Irma Breek, of Orlando, claimed the prize from the drawing held on July 23, 2022. Breek got her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass

ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Jetty Park closed for launch viewing

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
fit.edu

Marco Carvalho Named to Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Marco Carvalho, Ph.D., executive vice president, provost and COO at Florida Tech, has been named to the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board. Carvalho, who is also a professor of computer sciences, joins a board featuring distinguished leaders and inventors with diverse backgrounds from both the public and private sectors.
MELBOURNE, FL
High school soccer game info

