Land O Lakes, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Land O Lakes.
The East Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Sunlake High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
East Lake High School
Sunlake High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Tampa Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Land O' Lakes High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
Tampa Preparatory School
Land O' Lakes High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0