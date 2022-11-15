ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Land O Lakes.

The East Lake High School soccer team will have a game with Sunlake High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

East Lake High School
Sunlake High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Tampa Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Land O' Lakes High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

Tampa Preparatory School
Land O' Lakes High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

