ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
Wiregrass Ranch High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Lakeland, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bartow High School soccer team will have a game with Tenoroc High School on November 16, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAKELAND, FL
Scorebook Live

'Bossy' Pitts scores 28 in Bartow debut

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Just call her “Bossy,” it fits, and everyone else does. Dariasia Pitts made her Bartow debut Tuesday night and Tenoroc fans were probably glad to see her leave their gym when it was all done. The 6-foot-1 sophomore power forward – who camps out more like a center – scored 28 ...
BARTOW, FL
Beach Beacon

Defense carries Largo High to regional semis

LARGO — Before the start of the 2022 football season, Largo High head coach Marcus Paschal said his team would rely on a strong defense and an opportunistic offense to earn tough victories. During the Packers’ Class 3M region quarterfinal game against Northeast, that prediction proved to be prophetic.
LARGO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview

  RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy