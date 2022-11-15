ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lorenzo, CA

San Lorenzo, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Convent of the Sacred Heart High School soccer team will have a game with Redwood Christian School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Convent of the Sacred Heart High School
Redwood Christian School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knbr.com

Bay Area high school football game ends with insane cheap shot during kneel-down

There are cheap shots and then there’s this. During a Bay Area high school football game on Friday, a player from College Park high school in Pleasant Hill leveled Windsor High School quarterback Tyler Swanson during a kneel-down at the end of a 41-15 blowout. Swanson was attempting to run out the clock, but the College Park defensive player broke into a full sprint and launched himself at Swanson’s neck area while he was on the ground.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In San Jose, CA

November 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in California in San Jose. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located 5253 Prospect Rd. Suite D100, San Jose, CA 95129. “We have been anticipating this San Jose opening for some time and are thrilled to bring our Brand to the greater Bay Area. Prospect Rd. is the perfect location in this principal shopping corridor in this high-profile business and residential community. San Jose is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next

Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Boy injured in San Jose shooting Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A boy was hospitalized after a shooting in San Jose Monday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened at 6:32 p.m. near Orlando Drive and Cunningham Avenue. Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. The suspect and motive in the shooting were unknown by […]
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions

Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Quake Rattles the Peninsula

A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Peninsula Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:22 p.m. and was centered 1.6 miles south of Half Moon Bay, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may change...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy