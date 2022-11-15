ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Naples.

The Dunbar High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Dunbar High School
Golden Gate High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lely High School soccer team will have a game with Gulf Coast High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Lely High School
Gulf Coast High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Fort Myers HS soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.

North Fort Myers HS
Barron Collier High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

Lodging

HUNTER Announces Sale of Trianon Old Naples

ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Trianon Old Naples in Naples, Florida. Ocean Properties purchased the 58-room property. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of the seller. HUNTER continues to work in this region, having sold 30 properties in Florida worth more than $662 million year-to-date.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest

Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
landingsnews.com

Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going

Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
IMMOKALEE, FL
FinanceBuzz

9 Southern Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Second location for Aqua restaurant launches in Bonita Springs 

The second location for Aqua restaurant and lounge debuted last week in the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space had been vacant since May 2020, when Perkins permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for about 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Possible shift for Collier County public school boundaries

A new high school in Collier County could mean a change of scene next year for some students and means some students could be relocated there. In the meantime, the district is looking at changing the boundary zones, which could also alleviate overcrowding. Parents have many concerns, some of which...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week

The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
CAPE CORAL, FL
