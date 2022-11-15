Naples, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Naples.
The Dunbar High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
Dunbar High School
Golden Gate High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Lely High School soccer team will have a game with Gulf Coast High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
Lely High School
Gulf Coast High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The North Fort Myers HS soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 15, 2022, 16:30:00.
North Fort Myers HS
Barron Collier High School
November 15, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
