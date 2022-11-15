ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita soccer team will have a game with Knight High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita
Knight High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Lake Arrowhead, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rubidoux High School soccer team will have a game with Rim of the World High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Antelopes open tourney with win

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley boys basketball team opened its own tournament in dominating fashion on Monday night. The Antelopes outscored Lancaster Baptist by 20 points in the opening quarter and cruised to a 68-19 victory on the opening day of the 7th Annual Hunter Dodge Classic at Antelope Valley High School.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail

The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster School District plans free coat giveaway, this weekend

LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
LANCASTER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Cold Weather Alert issued for Antelope Valley

With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials have issued a Cold Weather Alert through Friday, Nov. 18, for the Antelope Valley. “Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
