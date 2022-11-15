ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Meridian, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Meridian.

The Philadelphia High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Philadelphia High School
Northeast Lauderdale High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Quitman High School soccer team will have a game with Meridian High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Quitman High School
Meridian High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Hattiesburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bogue Chitto High School soccer team will have a game with North Forrest High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Defending MHSAA Class 4A State Champion Choctaw Central Edges 6A State Title Contender Germantown 57-56 On Last Second Free Throw By Kylinn Bell

Defending MHSAA Class 4A state champions Choctaw Central has been known for its suffocating full court pressure for years and Tuesday night the Warriors kept one of the best players in the country scoreless in the first half to get a big lead. Choctaw Central kept Germantown’s 6-foot-1 senior guard...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Area organizations collecting, distributing food for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is a holiday that most associate with food. Families prepare spreads of delectable offerings and often have leftovers for days. However, for some, the holiday is a dreaded time because they do not have enough food to feed their family. “We are sitting down to our tables and enjoying...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Revive Wellness Spa thriving in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Revive Wellness Spa in Meridian opened its doors back in June but since then, the business has been booming with a one-of-a-kind wellness spa in the city. News 11 showed you the inside of the building when it was being developed. Now, we’re giving you an...
MERIDIAN, MS
Oxford Eagle

Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl

The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon. One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex. The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

City working with collapsed building owner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been two weeks since the back of a building in downtown Meridian collapsed into an alleyway. 23rd Ave. is still reduced to one lane near the collapse zone. City officials say they are working with the business owner to determine what exactly will happen to the remaining portion of the building. Community Development Director Crag Hitt said they are actively encouraging building owners to look at their properties.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

First Alert: A series of Freezing Nights

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold Canadian air is gradually settling into our area on a northerly wind. It’s affiliated with a cold dome of high pressure that’s sliding into our region. So, expect temps to be far from the average through early next week. Overnight / morning temps will be at or below freezing Thursday through early Monday. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s through Sunday...then 60s will finally return for Thanksgiving week as a southerly wind returns.
WDAM-TV

13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets Saturday to demand an end to gun violence. They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”. It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.
WAYNESBORO, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responders: Sheriff Billy Sollie

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After nearly 50 years in law enforcement Sheriff Billy Sollie is retiring. “I’ve got mixed emotions. I still truly love being part of the team that goes out and catches bad guys and girls,” Sollie explained. He’s been the Lauderdale County sheriff for...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Overnight lows are falling below freezing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day, meaning we are halfway through the week. We starting off the day very cool and mostly cloudy. Clouds will continue to move out as we head into the afternoon hours. Setting us up for a mostly clear night. High temperatures today are in the lower 50s with overnight lows falling below freezing. Make sure you are bringing in any outdoor plants or pets. Heat is needed for the next few days, if you have a space heater make sure it is plugged directly into the wall. Power strips can be overworked and burn out.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Umbrella weather returns late Monday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Very cold air remains over the area today. We woke up to temperatures below freezing. This afternoon high temperatures are in the lower 60s to upper 50s. It will be very chilly throughout the day and clouds will build in ahead of the rain fall we can expect tonight.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
DURANT, MS
breezynews.com

Fire Blazes Behind McCool Fire Dept, Crash on Hwy 19 – Attala

11:21 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue. 2:14 p.m. – Attala Central Fire Department and McCool Volunteers responded to reports of a grass fire in the wooded area behind McCool Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy 411. Firefighters located and extinguished the fire.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Domestic Altercation in Carthage Lands One in the Hospital and One Behind Bars

On Sunday, November 13th at 12:25 a.m., Carthage Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Red Dog Rd regarding a disturbance in progress involving a weapon. When officers arrived on scene a woman, Bessie Leflore, was standing in the doorway holding a kitchen knife with blood on it. After being advised to drop the weapon, Ms. Leflore put it down and was placed in handcuffs while officers observed the scene.
CARTHAGE, MS
