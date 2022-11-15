Meridian, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day, meaning we are halfway through the week. We starting off the day very cool and mostly cloudy. Clouds will continue to move out as we head into the afternoon hours. Setting us up for a mostly clear night. High temperatures today are in the lower 50s with overnight lows falling below freezing. Make sure you are bringing in any outdoor plants or pets. Heat is needed for the next few days, if you have a space heater make sure it is plugged directly into the wall. Power strips can be overworked and burn out.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO