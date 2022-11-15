ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Benton High School soccer team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:00.

Benton High School
Captain Shreve High School
November 15, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTBS

One Class at a Time: Elm Grove Middle School

BOSSIER CITY, LA_ This week's One Class at a Time Winner was surprised when KTBS 3's Jan Elkins presented a check to one of their coaches on Veteran's Day. Coach Chris Kourvelas says he already knows what he's doing what the money.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hallsville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lindale High School basketball team will have a game with Hallsville High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
HALLSVILLE, TX
bossierpress.com

High school boys basketball: Bossier gives new head coach first win

The Bossier Bearkats gave new Head Coach Justin Collins his first victory Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 71-41 at Bossier. It was the season opener for Bossier. Haughton fell to 0-2 under new Head Coach Robert Price. The Bearkats jumped out to a 23-10 lead after a quarter and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Haughton post victories

Cope, Benton and Haughton picked up victories as Bossier Parish teams completed the first half of district play Monday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove at Cope, Benton downed Greenacres 46-24 at Benton and Haughton edged Rusheon 30-28 at Rusheon. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove 16-7, Benton...
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award

MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Both Ruston hoop squads take down Minden in home openers

Ruston High’s varsity basketball squads both picked up wins Tuesday night at home with the girls winning by a final score of 56-31 and the boys winning 55-33. The girls improve to 2-0 to start the season while the boys win was the season opener for the team. “I...
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Veteran owned business opens in Haughton

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange

DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
DIXIE INN, LA
KTBS

Griffin's POTW: Colin Rains

Haughton quarterback Colin Rains isn’t just an outstanding athlete for the Buccaneers, he’s an outstanding student with a 3.96 GPA. He credits his parents for his dedication in the classroom. "They always talk about education. Work can only get you so far, education is going to get your...
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

BPSO investigating false active shooter report at Benton HS

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter on the campus of Benton High School late Wednesday morning. The call came in just before 11:50 a.m., reporting a white male on campus with a rifle and that students...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

New grocery store, Aldi, to open in Shreveport

A new grocery store chain is planning to open a store in Shreveport. Aldi grocery store has submitted a plan for a 19,000-plus square-foot store in southwest Shreveport .It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road. The site plan has been submitted and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
CADDO PARISH, LA
