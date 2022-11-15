Moreno Valley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Moreno Valley.
The Citrus Hill High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.
Citrus Hill High School
Canyon Springs High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Rubidoux High School soccer team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.
Rubidoux High School
Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
