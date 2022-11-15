ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Moreno Valley.

The Citrus Hill High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Springs High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.

Citrus Hill High School
Canyon Springs High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Rubidoux High School soccer team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

Rubidoux High School
Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
San Marino, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

St. Pius X - St. Matthias Academy.
SAN MARINO, CA
Lake Arrowhead, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rubidoux High School soccer team will have a game with Rim of the World High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
Littlerock, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Frazier Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Littlerock High School on November 16, 2022, 16:30:00.
LITTLEROCK, CA
Montclair, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Tustin High School soccer team will have a game with Montclair High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Yorba Linda, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Troy High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
YORBA LINDA, CA
iecn.com

Jehue Middle School makes history with Platinum PBIS recognition!

William G. Jehue Middle School has made history by becoming the first school in the Rialto Unified School District to earn Platinum Level honors from the California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Coalition, joining an elite company in this state-wide education honor. Led by Principal Carolyn Eide, “the Jaguars”...
RIALTO, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault

A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Fierce winds blast through Southern California

Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo. 
FONTANA, CA
Nationwide Report

45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA

Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by Metrolink train in San Bernardino County

Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train in Redlands on Wednesday. The victim is a 42-year-old woman who has not yet been identified by Redlands police. Authorities believe she is a transient. Police responded to reports of a person being struck by a Metrolink Arrow train along the rail […]
REDLANDS, CA
menifee247.com

Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road

An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
MENIFEE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results

The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ

Weakening winds moving into Thursday

Here's a glance at some of the gusts recorded on Wednesday:. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind around the deserts has weakened, and a much calmer Thursday is on tap for all of Southern California. Temperatures will...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
disneyfanatic.com

Disneyland Performer Killed by Drunk Driver

A drunk driving accident took a Disneyland parade performer and her father in Southern California Sunday, November 13. According to NBC Palm Springs, the victims were 19-year-old Hannah Jacks, and her father, 45-year-old Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Deputy Daniel Jacks, Jr. They were in their Honda Insight when a Chevrolet Silverado collided with them head-on.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
SANTA ANA, CA
vvng.com

Woman arrested after robbing Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old woman identified as Donagel Powell was arrested after robbing the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Victorville. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 3:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a robbery in progress at 14250 Seventh Street. According to a sheriff’s news...
VICTORVILLE, CA
