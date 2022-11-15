ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, FL

Dover, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Chamberlain High School soccer team will have a game with Strawberry Crest High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Chamberlain High School
Strawberry Crest High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

College lacrosse coaches and players run through drills with Booker Elementary School students as sport continues to grow in urban areas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The head lacrosse coach, an assistant coach and five players from Florida Southern College in Lakeland spending part of their Wednesday at Booker Elementary School in Sarasota. They were going through skills and drills with the young players. “It’s just great seeing the joy in the...
SARASOTA, FL
Scorebook Live

'Bossy' Pitts scores 28 in Bartow debut

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Just call her “Bossy,” it fits, and everyone else does. Dariasia Pitts made her Bartow debut Tuesday night and Tenoroc fans were probably glad to see her leave their gym when it was all done. The 6-foot-1 sophomore power forward – who camps out more like a center – scored 28 ...
BARTOW, FL
Beach Beacon

Defense carries Largo High to regional semis

LARGO — Before the start of the 2022 football season, Largo High head coach Marcus Paschal said his team would rely on a strong defense and an opportunistic offense to earn tough victories. During the Packers’ Class 3M region quarterfinal game against Northeast, that prediction proved to be prophetic.
LARGO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

World Series runner-up buys Clearwater shopping center

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. And by get, we mean it paid $22.5 million for the retail development, about $3.5 million less than what it pays for a year of Bryce Harper’s services.
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Purple alert issued for Lakeland woman last seen days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida purple alert has been issued for 56-year-old Lisa-Marie Martin-LaFave, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Martin-LaFave was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, near Rockingham Road in Lakeland. Authorities believe she's traveling in a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Florida tag Z25DTY.
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie

Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

She’s Not A Billionaire But Tampa Radio Dj Has A Winning Powerball Ticket

We all waited for the Powerball drawing last night and were shocked that there was going to be a delay. According to the Multi State Lottery Association the drawing was delayed because participating lottery had issues processing sales. Well, this morning the numbers have been released and they are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10. Did you match any of these numbers? It’s always important to check you tickets! Just because you didn’t win the full $1.9 billion, doesn’t mean you are walking away with nothing. Many people are have been hitting anywhere from $50K to $1M. Someone in Tampa actually won $1M from the Last Drawing. Was it you? Check Here.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Grant Park

TAMPA, Fla. - An adult man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Grant Park, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say they were called to the 3700 block of N. 54th St. around 11:35 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.
TAMPA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy