DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It was a special moment for Delray Beach native Coco Gauff as she watched the unveiling of her uniform from her 2019 Wimbledon debut. "I’m super happy that they were first able to wait for me, to be able to come and do it. And I'm glad that, hopefully, the outfit is there forever," Gauff said.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO