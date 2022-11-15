Hattiesburg, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Representatives from Cadence Bank, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded $18,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corp. (Twin Forks Rising CDC). They celebrated the awards at a ceremonial check presentation in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, recently. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006537/en/ The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Cadence Bank and Citizens National Bank awarded $18,000 to Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corp. (Photo: Business Wire)
