Menifee, CA

Menifee, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Menifee.

The Jurupa Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Heritage High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.

Jurupa Hills High School
Heritage High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Murrieta Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Paloma Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.

Murrieta Valley High School
Paloma Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

