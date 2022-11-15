Menifee, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Menifee.
The Jurupa Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Heritage High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.
Jurupa Hills High School
Heritage High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Murrieta Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Paloma Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:45:00.
Murrieta Valley High School
Paloma Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
