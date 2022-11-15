Menifee, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO