Pomona, CA

Pomona, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Pomona Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Pomona High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Pomona Catholic High School
Pomona High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

High School Soccer PRO

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies

Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
FONTANA, CA
Key News Network

Active Shooter 911 Hoax Call Locks Down New Vista Middle School

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An active shooter hoax call to a Lancaster middle school prompted a sheriff’s department response and a school-wide lockdown. At approximately 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a 911 call was placed to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station regarding an active shooter at New Vista Middle School located in the 700 block of East Avenue K in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
LONG BEACH, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
