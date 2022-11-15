Sanford, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. ( Nov. 14, 2022) – Florida National held their own against the NCAA Divison I Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats Monday following a phenomenal game by Gabriel Casillas. The San Juan, Puerto Rico, native ended his night with 24 points and seven rebounds. The Wildcats came into their home opener desperate for a win after falling to NCAA tournament favorites Iowa and Indiana by 31 and 52, respectively. The Conquistadors excelled in just their second exhibition match of the year, following a promising performance against Florida International last week where Casillas had a team-high 39 points.
