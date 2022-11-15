ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Sanford, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Lake Howell High School soccer team will have a game with Seminole High School - Sanford on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Lake Howell High School
Seminole High School - Sanford
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

'Bossy' Pitts scores 28 in Bartow debut

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Just call her “Bossy,” it fits, and everyone else does. Dariasia Pitts made her Bartow debut Tuesday night and Tenoroc fans were probably glad to see her leave their gym when it was all done. The 6-foot-1 sophomore power forward – who camps out more like a center – scored 28 ...
BARTOW, FL
fox35orlando.com

Groundbreaking held for Viera High School addition

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new building at Viera High School. The new building will accommodate additional classrooms, a carpentry program, a choir program, and science labs, the district says. Thank you to Matthew Susin, Brevard County School Board Member, District...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
aroundosceola.com

Find out student academic options at Thursdays School District Choice Fair

The Osceola County School Board strongly believes that parents should decide which academic environment best meets their students' needs. In order to inform parents and students of their expanded school choice options for the 2023-2024 school year, the Osceola School District will host a Choice Fair on Nov. 17 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

B3 Café closing up shop in Audubon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Longtime Audubon Park business owners are closing up shop after 15 years in business. Jen and Darrell Cunningham, the owners of Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux Café, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close as of Nov. 23. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
ORLANDO, FL
wbtw.com

Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Irma Breek, of Orlando, claimed the prize from the drawing held on July 23, 2022. Breek got her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
APOPKA, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
fnu.edu

Bethune-Cookman avoids upset, FNU falls 57-71

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. ( Nov. 14, 2022) – Florida National held their own against the NCAA Divison I Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats Monday following a phenomenal game by Gabriel Casillas. The San Juan, Puerto Rico, native ended his night with 24 points and seven rebounds. The Wildcats came into their home opener desperate for a win after falling to NCAA tournament favorites Iowa and Indiana by 31 and 52, respectively. The Conquistadors excelled in just their second exhibition match of the year, following a promising performance against Florida International last week where Casillas had a team-high 39 points.
HIALEAH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy