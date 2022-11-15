Los Angeles, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO