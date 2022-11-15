ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

La Verne, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Don Antonio Lugo High School soccer team will have a game with Bonita High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Don Antonio Lugo High School
Bonita High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies

Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
FONTANA, CA
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America

Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Recruits Injured in Whittier Crash

Several people were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a car in Whittier. Firefighters identified the victims as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on a training exercise. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue. Video showed a heavily damaged...
WHITTIER, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash

This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
WHITTIER, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy