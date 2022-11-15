ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Jurupa Valley, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Jurupa Valley.

The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
Rubidoux High School
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Patriot High School soccer team will have a game with Jurupa Valley High School on November 15, 2022, 15:15:00.

Patriot High School
Jurupa Valley High School
November 15, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Lake Arrowhead, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rubidoux High School soccer team will have a game with Rim of the World High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman hits Yucca Valley man with car, rams gate in alleged assault

A man in Yucca Valley was struck by a car in an alleged assault. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 55900 block of Flamingo Road on Saturday (November 12), in which an unidentified 33 year-old male said he was “run over” by a woman driving a Honda Accord. The suspect, Patricia Leftwich, 40, of Desert Hot Springs, is known to the victim.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Montclair, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Tustin High School soccer team will have a game with Montclair High School on November 15, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Littlerock, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Frazier Mountain High School soccer team will have a game with Littlerock High School on November 16, 2022, 16:30:00.
LITTLEROCK, CA
iecn.com

Jehue Middle School makes history with Platinum PBIS recognition!

William G. Jehue Middle School has made history by becoming the first school in the Rialto Unified School District to earn Platinum Level honors from the California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Coalition, joining an elite company in this state-wide education honor. Led by Principal Carolyn Eide, “the Jaguars”...
RIALTO, CA
Yorba Linda, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Troy High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on November 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
YORBA LINDA, CA
Nationwide Report

45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
disneydining.com

Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident

Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
SANTA ANA, CA
Key News Network

Active Shooter 911 Hoax Call Locks Down New Vista Middle School

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An active shooter hoax call to a Lancaster middle school prompted a sheriff’s department response and a school-wide lockdown. At approximately 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a 911 call was placed to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station regarding an active shooter at New Vista Middle School located in the 700 block of East Avenue K in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
KGET 17

Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
ROSAMOND, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
