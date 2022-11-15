ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gainesville.

The Trenton High School soccer team will have a game with St. Francis Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 13:45:00.

Trenton High School
St. Francis Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
13:45:00
Varsity Boys And Girls Soccer

The Dunnellon High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Hall School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Dunnellon High School
Oak Hall School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

High School Hoops underway with Eastside Tip-Off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even though some fall sports are still going strong with their playoffs, it’s time to start recognizing winter athletics. Eastside High School held its 15th Annual Tip-Off on Tuesday with three boys basketball games contested. In the opener, Newberry took down Class 1A-District 6 rival Hawthorne,...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Keystone Heights tandem will be tough to stop

Last year the Keystone Heights girls basketball team won 19 games and earned an at-large spot in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 4A state playoffs. With their top two scorers returning, expect the Indians to be a threat to make the postseason again. “I believe we will...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Suwannee Middle School students visit TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalists of the next generation visited TV20 to learn about what it takes to cover local news. We hosted the TV production class from Suwannee Middle School on Tuesday. The students got a chance to stand behind the anchor desk and pose on the green screen....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chiefland, FL

Chiefland, Florida, is another place that you will love to visit. Chiefland, incorporated in 1929, considers itself the “Jewel of the Suwannee Valley.”. A Timucua town originally existed south of the present-day city and at Manatee Springs. Chiefland’s economy has always relied on agriculture and other sectors such as...
CHIEFLAND, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 170th Home Dedication

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua Habitat for Humanity’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. This week, their vision is one step closer to being reality as they celebrate their 170th home dedication on Friday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m. Alachua Habitat for Humanity...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville cat lover raises thousands for strays

Theresa Sumrall doesn’t spend her lunch breaks conversing with coworkers — instead, stray cats are usually her company of choice. Sumrall, 38, has spent almost 15 years working with Gainesville’s cat colonies — treating more than 200 homeless cats across the city through veterinary care, end-of-life care and occasional rehoming. Now, she’s turned to the community to ask for donations supporting her cause.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community comes through for Cunningham

Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event being held this week at Fort King

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is inviting the community to attend an educational ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, November 17. During the free event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about Fort King, artifacts that have been found on-site, and local history.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Dillon Media Group

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A media group is on a mission to bring advertising clients the best business growth experience. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz, tell us more about how the company got its start.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint

Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy