Lakeland, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.
The Indian Rocks Christian School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Indian Rocks Christian School
Lakeland Christian School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Soccer
The Lakewood Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with George Jenkins High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Lakewood Ranch High School
George Jenkins High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Lakeland High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Lakeland High School
Santa Fe Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Frostproof Middle-Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School
Kathleen High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
