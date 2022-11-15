ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.

The Indian Rocks Christian School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Indian Rocks Christian School
Lakeland Christian School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The Lakewood Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with George Jenkins High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Lakewood Ranch High School
George Jenkins High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lakeland High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Lakeland High School
Santa Fe Catholic High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Frostproof Middle-Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.

Frostproof Middle-Senior High School
Kathleen High School
November 15, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

