MIAMI - Several current and former members of the Hammocks Community Association Board accused of stealing at least $1 million from the association have been arrested.The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there were millions of dollars in "questionable expenses" and more arrests were possible during this ongoing investigation.The Hammocks HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.Click here to view the arrest warrantThe charges stem from a long-running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO