4America
1d ago
The guy is granted asylum to make millions playing baseball. He not only was a distraction on his various teams, but now we find out he was a crook. He shone deported.
5
running down a dream
2d ago
How many in the FBI are being charged with lying on the FISA application?
11
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
Todd, Julie Chrisley should face between 10 to 22 years in prison for financial crimes conviction: prosecutors
Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years behind bars after being convicted of federal financial crimes, according to sentencing guidelines. The couple has a hearing Monday.
CNBC
Fake billionaire, Harvard grad poseur Justin Costello denied bail after judge calls him 'economic danger' to public
The former fugitive Justin Costello was ordered detained without bail pending trial because he is seen as a serious flight risk and economic danger to the community, a federal judge said in a court filing. Costello is accused of posing as a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and an Iraq War...
Detroit rapper on the run after $5M fraud charge
One-half of the Detroit rap group Deuces Wild is on the run from the U.S. Department of Justice after the female duo was charged in a multimillion-dollar financial scheme. Both female rappers – Sameerah “Creme” Marrel and Noelle Brown – face up to a decade in prison after the U.S. Department of the Treasury said they defrauded the IRS of over $5 million through an elaborate tax plot.
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to felony federal charges, faces up to 5 years in prison
It was less than a decade ago that Cuban sensation Yasiel Puig made his way to the states and was
DEA's most corrupt agent says he's not the only one who laundered money for Colombia cartels
José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final...
Mexican National Convicted of Murdering Federal Whistleblower in Scheme to Defraud Undocumented Workers
A 45-year-old from Mexico who prosecutors say was living in the United States illegally will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his role in killing a whistleblower who exposed his multi-million-dollar scheme to systematically employ and defraud undocumented workers. A federal jury in Georgia unanimously found Juan Rangel-Rubio guilty on a spate of felony charges in connection with the 2017 fatal shooting of Eliud Montoya, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Current, former members of Hammocks HOA accused in $2 million theft, fraud
MIAMI - Several current and former members of the Hammocks Community Association Board accused of stealing at least $1 million from the association have been arrested.The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there were millions of dollars in "questionable expenses" and more arrests were possible during this ongoing investigation.The Hammocks HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.Click here to view the arrest warrantThe charges stem from a long-running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
IRS, Multiple Departments Put Drug Trafficker In Prison For 23 Years
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and multiple law enforcement agencies joined forces to put a major drug trafficker in prison for 23 years. Credit: Adventure_Photo (Getty Images)
🎥 IRS: More than 2,500 investigations, 90% conviction rate for 2022 tax crimes
WASHINGTON — In fiscal year 2022, IRS Criminal Investigation initiated more than 2,550 criminal investigations, identified over $31 billion from tax and financial crimes, and obtained a 90.6% conviction rate on cases accepted for prosecution. The IRS-CI FY22 Annual ReportPDF, released Thursday, details these statistics, as well as important partnerships and significant criminal enforcement actions from the past fiscal year, which began October 1, 2021, and ended September 30, 2022.
Navy Times
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
Elizabeth Holmes trial: federal prosecutors seeking 15 years for Theranos fraud
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison for lying to investors and putting patients' safety at risk.
Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The weapon misfired and the female visitor...
Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest
A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. The panel is expected to hear from several witnesses before deciding on indictments in the coming...
Essence
Nigerian Influencer Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Money Laundering
The Department of Justice says Ramon Abbas known online as “Hushpuppi” is a fraudster who preyed on companies using business email compromise scams to launder millions and live a lavish lifestyle. A well-known Nigerian social media influencer who participated in running a global money laundering scheme has been...
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In Bribes
Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, a former women's soccer coach at Yale University, has been sentenced to prison for accepting nearly $1 million in bribes during his tenure. Credit: F11 Photo (Getty Images)
Ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig agrees to plead guilty to lying to federal agents
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to federal officials about bets on sporting events that he placed with an illegal gambling operation, according to court documents unsealed Monday. Puig, 31, who currently plays professional baseball in South Korea, has agreed to...
