ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale.

The St. Brendan HS soccer team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

St. Brendan HS
Cardinal Gibbons High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cardinal Gibbons High School
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Pompano Beach, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The J P Taravella High School soccer team will have a game with Pompano Beach High School on November 17, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
POMPANO BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Boca Raton, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Highlands Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Donna Klein Jewish Academy on November 17, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale

Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Cedrick Bailey, Chaminade-Madonna

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Winner. That’s one word to describe 2024 Cedrick Bailey. The 6-foot 6 ½, 185-pound quarterback led Chaminade-Madonna to a 12-1 record and 3A state championship as a sophomore. He has put the Lions in position for another state crown after a 9-0 regular season as a junior. Bailey ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead Middle School Art Teacher Wins Oolite Award

Juan Landaverde has been teaching art at Homestead Middle School since February 2019 and has been featured in numerous exhibits. The thirty-two-year-old Homestead native honed his talent with an Associates Arts Degree from Miami Dade College and a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Florida International University. Among other civic engagements,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Power outage at 17-story Miami building continues for nearly a week

ALLAPATTAH, Fla. – The latest power outage at the 17-story apartment building in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood began on Nov. 8 and continued on Monday night. Without working elevators, air conditioners, or refrigerators, Humberto Salas was among the hundreds of Santa Clara II tenants who were frustrated. “I feel...
MIAMI, FL
NewPelican

As many families struggle with high food prices, churches and organizations continue their missions of charity

This Thanksgiving season, many American families are struggling with “all-time high” prices in order to enjoy roasted turkey dinners with all the fixings at home. Nevertheless, there are local churches and other organizations that continue “giving back” to the community by helping and feeding those in need in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fort Lauderdale and other cities throughout Broward County.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy