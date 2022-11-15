ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Whittier, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The California Academy Math-Science soccer team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

California Academy Math-Science
California High School - Whittier
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

San Juan Capistrano, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Esperanza High School soccer team will have a game with St. Margaret's Episcopal High School on November 16, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Jurupa Valley, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rim of the World High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on November 16, 2022, 15:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Arrowhead, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rubidoux High School soccer team will have a game with Rim of the World High School on November 16, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

Active Shooter 911 Hoax Call Locks Down New Vista Middle School

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An active shooter hoax call to a Lancaster middle school prompted a sheriff’s department response and a school-wide lockdown. At approximately 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, a 911 call was placed to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station regarding an active shooter at New Vista Middle School located in the 700 block of East Avenue K in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
thedowneypatriot.com

Whittier bids farewell to two longtime school board members

WHITTIER – The Whittier Union High School District Board of Trustees celebrated the careers of two of its longest-serving members during the Nov. 8 Board meeting, saying farewell to Jeff Baird and Leighton Anderson, who are both retiring from the board after serving together for 25 years. Baird and...
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Recruits Injured in Whittier Crash

Several people were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a car in Whittier. Firefighters identified the victims as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits on a training exercise. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue. Video showed a heavily damaged...
WHITTIER, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy