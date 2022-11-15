Tallahassee, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tallahassee.
The Gadsden County High School soccer team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Gadsden County High School
Chiles High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Suwannee High School soccer team will have a game with Maclay School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.
Suwannee High School
Maclay School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
