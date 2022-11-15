Tallahassee, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Many students at Florida A&M University want to make an impact on the world. They want to challenge social norms and push the envelope. One of those students is Devin Nobles, a third-year engineering student at FAMU who happens to carry a lot of weight on his shoulders. Nobles is a student leader, visionary and someone who wants to initiate change within the Black community. Behind Nobles’ many titles as president of the Godfather chapter of Progressive Black Men Inc., vice president of the junior class (2024), university Presidential Ambassador, and Mr. 1913 of the Real Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Nobles is more than what you see on campus.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO