Naples, FL

Naples, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Naples.

The Immokalee High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00.

Immokalee High School
Golden Gate High School
November 15, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lely High School soccer team will have a game with Gulf Coast High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Lely High School
Gulf Coast High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Fort Myers HS soccer team will have a game with Barron Collier High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Fort Myers HS
Barron Collier High School
November 15, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Weekly

Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest

Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Lodging

HUNTER Announces Sale of Trianon Old Naples

ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Trianon Old Naples in Naples, Florida. Ocean Properties purchased the 58-room property. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of the seller. HUNTER continues to work in this region, having sold 30 properties in Florida worth more than $662 million year-to-date.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Spirit drops 7 routes from RSW

Pirit Airlines will temporarily cut nonstop routes from Southwest Florida International Airport to Hartford, Connecticut; Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis, Philadelphia and St. Louis beginning in January. During a third-quarter earnings call, CEO Ted Christie said the airline blamed Florida Air Traffic Control constraints for “pulling flying” from some destinations in the state. Florida destinations made up 26 of the 37 nixed routes.
FLORIDA STATE
landingsnews.com

Hurricane Ian And How It’s Going

Hurricane Ian was a hurricane that occurred from September 23, 2022-October 2, 2022. The hurricane affected many areas and people, but one of the main areas that it hit was Fort Myers, Florida, and it got hit pretty hard. Hurricane Ian was devastating to many people and families. A week...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
IMMOKALEE, FL
The Daily South

This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas

There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
constructiondive.com

Superior CEO on what it took to rapidly rebuild Sanibel Causeway

Superior Construction has been a family business for almost a century, and its current CEO, Nick Largura, is the fourth generation to carry on that legacy. Largura’s great-grandfather founded the company in 1923 in Gary, Indiana, primarily as a masonry business. His father moved the headquarters to Florida in 1992, but after he died unexpectedly in 2010, Nick took the reins at the age of 24.
SANIBEL, FL
treksplorer.com

Cayo Costa State Park, FL: What to See & Do and How to Get There

Searching for a remote Gulf Coast paradise with just a few hints of human contact? Save time in your Southwest Florida itinerary for Cayo Costa State Park. Located in Lee County, Cayo Costa State Park is an unspoiled barrier island with beautiful beaches and an abundance of nature. Cayo Costa...
LEE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it

How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
FORT MYERS, FL
FinanceBuzz

9 Southern Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
NAPLES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
