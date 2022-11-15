ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Clay High School soccer team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.

Clay High School
Ridgeview High School
November 15, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Ponte Vedra Beach, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bishop Kenny High School soccer team will have a game with Nease HS on November 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City pilot performs emergency landing on beach near St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot was not hurt when he was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 38-year-old man from Lake City was flying from West Palm surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. Around 11:30 a.m. the plane’s engine “sputtered twice” and then shut off.
LAKE CITY, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectors

Two Orange Park restaurants were temporarily closed by state restaurant inspectors last week. Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, was inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the inspectors found “the presence of vermin in a pest control device and vermin droppings within the establishment,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida WR announces entry into NCAA transfer portal as graduate

Trent Whittemore’s time on the Florida football team has come to an end. The veteran wide receiver announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Whittemore thanked the last 3 UF coaches – Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and Billy Napier – for his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Holiday season is here and there are many opportunities to celebrate. There are concerts, sports, and holiday savings! You can support the community by donating or volunteering your time! We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 11/20:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday

All Clay County government buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights

JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
