Pierson, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO