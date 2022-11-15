Pierson, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

NEW YORK & ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, one of the largest financial advisory services firms for mergers and acquisitions specializing in automotive buy/sell transactions, and the Rossmeyer family announced the sale of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson and Destination Daytona after being in business for 28 years, to Teddy Morse of the Ed Morse Automotive Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005646/en/ from left to right: Dean Pepe, Shelly Rossmeyer Pepe, Teddy Morse, Sandy Rossmeyer, Mandy Rossmeyer, Randy Rossmeyer Blalock, Will Rossmeyer and not pictured Wendy Rossmeyer Van Patten. Photo courtesy of Rossmeyer Daytona Harley-Davidson
